Barbie Debuts COVID-19 Women Leaders To Honor “Role Models” Barbie Debuts COVID-19 Women Leaders To Honor “Role Models”

Mattel Inc., a toy company, has launched a series of Barbie dolls that are modeled by women leaders in the fight against COVID-19.

“Barbie is dedicated to highlighting inspiring role models from the past and today in order to encourage more young women. We’re introducing girls to women’s experiences from various areas of life as part of our ongoing global project, the Dream Gap Project, to show them they can be anything. The online website that announces “The Barbie Dream Gap Project” uses the hashtag #MoreRoleModels.

Sarah Gilbert, a British coronavirus vaccine scientist, is one of the six Barbie dolls in the COVID-19 leader’s “role model” series.

Gilbert, a 59-year-old vaccinologist and professor at Oxford University, created the Oxford/AstraZeneca collaboration with Catherine Green Hooder, who oversees the university’s clinical biomanufacturing unit.

“We don’t know what they put in these vaccines, I don’t trust them,” someone said to Green during a camping trip, prompting the two women to build a vaccine. They don’t tell us the whole story.”

According to Nature, the women have subsequently focused their efforts to “humanize vaccine-making in the hopes of bolstering trust.”

In the hopes of influencing girls to pursue jobs in science, technology, engineering, or math (STEM), Barbie has produced a doll of one of the scientists who assisted in the development of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine.

“Having a Barbie doll produced in my likeness is a pretty unusual thought, but I hope it will be part of making it more normal for girls to consider about careers in science,” Gilbert said in a Mattel interview.

Gilbert was able to choose a charity to receive a money donation as part of having the doll created after the vaccinologist. WISE (Women in Science and Engineering), a nonprofit organization that encourages females to pursue STEM careers, was her choice.

The dolls in the COVID-19 leader’s “role model” collection were inspired by five different women:

Great new @Barbie range from @Mattel @UniofOxford scientist Sarah Gilbert Nurse Amy O'Sullivan Physician Audrey Cruz Chika Stacy Oriuwa, @UofT psychiatry resident Jacqueline Goes de Jesus Gowns for Doctors founder Kirby Whitby

Chika Stacy Oriuwa, a Canadian doctor, is one of the new Barbie line’s “role models.”

