Barbados’ New Republic has named Rihanna’s ‘Diamond’ a national hero.

Barbados’ prime minister’s first act as the world’s newest republic was to designate Rihanna, the island’s most famous citizen, a national hero.

Barbados had already given the billionaire multiple Grammy-winning singer and businesswoman the position of ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary in 2018 and entrusted her with promoting education and tourism.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley told the assembled dignitaries at the “Pride of Nationhood” celebrations on Tuesday that the “Umbrella” songstress commanded “the world’s imagination through the pursuit of excellence with her creativity, discipline, and above all, her extraordinary commitment to the land of her birth.”

“On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we present to you Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty, the designee for national hero of Barbados,” Mottley said, summoning the singer forward to stand alongside her.

“May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring respect to your country by your words, deeds, and credit, wherever you go,” she said, referring to the singer’s hit “Diamonds.”

Rihanna, who was born in Saint Michael and reared in the capital Bridgetown, was honored by Mottley for her humble beginnings.

Rihanna, 33, was born into a difficult Barbados family and rose to popularity after American producer Evan Rogers saw her potential.

The singer turned her musical triumph into a make-up and fashion empire that now dwarfs the profits of other megastars like Madonna and Beyonce.

In August, Forbes estimated that she was worth $1.7 billion, with $1.4 billion coming from the value of her cosmetics firm, Fenty Beauty, which she co-owns with French fashion conglomerate LVMH.

According to Mottley, Rihanna was chosen as the first national hero proclaimed by the new republic as a “signal to the world.”

Rihanna joins a limited group of ten other Barbadians, including Garfield Sobers, the only other living national hero and one of the best cricketers of all time.

Sobers was also there at the wedding and gave Rihanna a hug.

The people of Barbados nominated Rihanna as a national hero, and Mottley predicted that others would be named by National Heroes Day next year.

The general public was barred from the independence event due to a pandemic curfew, which was later lifted to allow Barbadians to enjoy the festivities, which included fireworks displays.

The honoree was Britain’s Prince Charles, who spoke of the island’s “appalling crime of slavery” during colonial authority.