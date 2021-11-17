Barbados is to open the world’s first’metaverse’ embassy, according to reports.

Barbados, a small Caribbean island, claims to be the first country to open a diplomatic embassy in the metaverse, a virtual reality version of the internet.

The statement was light on details, but Barbados announced this week that once the project is up and running, clients will be able to obtain consular services digitally.

Authorities on the island of slightly over 300,000 inhabitants did not provide a start date, but did say they had inked a deal with Decentraland, a metaverse platform, and were nearing completion with two other agreements.

The term “metaverse” has become a watchword for the internet’s future, especially since Facebook’s multibillion-dollar attempt to create a digital world where people can interact face-to-face using virtual reality technology.

Senator Jerome Walcott, Barbados’ foreign minister, said, “Barbados looks forward to greeting the world in its metaverse embassy.”

Barbados, which has declared itself a republic and removed Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state, has stated that it will continue to maintain physical embassies.

“It’s cutting-edge and inventive in certain aspects. In some ways, they are simply the first movers, which is commendable, but everyone is moving in the same path “Rabindra Ratan, an associate professor of media and information at Michigan State University, agreed.

“It’s like having a new type of website,” he explained, “only this website exists in a three-dimensional realm that seems a little embodied, and you can access it through a virtual reality headset.”

Barbados’ declaration, as well as its excitement for cutting-edge technology, is a tool for the small nation to gain a diplomatic voice, according to its political leaders.

El Salvador, a Central American country that embraces technology, approved bitcoin as its legal currency alongside the dollar in October.

The metaverse, in some instances, already exists, such as virtual worlds linked to video gaming platforms like Roblox.

However, the world’s largest social network, whose parent company was rebranded “Meta,” is betting big on the concept, announcing intentions to hire 10,000 people in Europe to help construct it.