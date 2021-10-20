Banksy’s art is still breaking the bank, according to this infographic.

Banksy disrupted the notion of the intangibility of a finished art production by tearing the print copy of his renowned Girl with Balloon stencil painting after it was auctioned off in October 2018. However, the painting’s value was not diminished as a result of the street artist’s action. The half-shredded artwork now known as Love is in the Bin sold for $25.4 million at a Sotheby’s auction on Oct. 14 this year, a more than $20 million gain over the original’s selling price. Love is in the Bin has officially become the most expensive Banksy artwork ever auctioned, as our graph reveals.

Second place goes to Game Changer, which sold for $23.1 million in March and raised money for organisations associated with the United Kingdom’s National Health Service. Painting for Saints was produced in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak, and depicts a youngster preferring a toy nurse to well-known superheroes Batman and Spider-Man. Other well-known paintings and artworks, such as the classic Love is in the Air, which depicts a masked protester throwing a bouquet of flowers, and the climate change commentary Subject to Availability, sold for significantly smaller sums, respectively, at $12.9 million and $6.3 million.

Despite the fact that Banksy is one of the most well-known contemporary painters in the Western world, his true identity is unknown. Some of the more popular theories attribute his work to street artist Robin Gunningham, whose movements, according to a study from 2016, appear to correlate with new Banksy pieces, artist and art collector Damien Hirst, or fellow graffiti artist 3D, who worked with Banksy in his DryBreadZ graffiti crew.