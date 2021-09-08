Bank of America Introduces a Program to Help Customers Avoid Overdraft Fees.

According to Yahoo Finance, Bank of America (BAC) is moving away from overdraft penalties by launching a new service that allows consumers to move money to avoid overdrafts.

Customers can link their checking account to up to five additional Bank of America accounts and transfer funds for a $12 fee through the Balance Connect program. In 2014, the company introduced SafeBalance Banking, which does not charge overdraft fees.

President Steve Boland of Bank of America says the company wants clients to avoid these costs wherever feasible.

Overdraft protection customers will be charged $35 if they withdraw more money than they have in their account. According to the firm Oliver Wyman Inc., users with overdraft protections account for half of the profitability for mass-market checking accounts, generating $20 billion a year for American banks.

In 2021, Bank of America collected $509 million in overdraft fees, down 8.6% from the previous year.

The bank’s head of consumer deposit products, Erin McCullen, says the bank wants to equip everyone with the correct options so they can manage their finances successfully.