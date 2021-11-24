Bangladeshi authorities have resumed the transfer of Rohingya refugees to a flood-prone island.

Despite complaints from humanitarian groups and reports that some Rohingya refugees are being transported without their will, Bangladeshi officials claimed Wednesday that they have resumed relocating Rohingya refugees to a remote and flood-prone island.

Nearly 20,000 members of Myanmar’s stateless minority have previously been transported to Bhashan Char island after fleeing a deadly military campaign in 2017.

Bangladesh hopes to rehouse 100,000 Rohingya refugees on the island in the future, relocating them from overcrowded relief camps on the mainland.

However, hundreds of those already deported have been apprehended in coastal towns after fleeing the island, and many died in August when a fishing boat carrying fugitives crashed.

Moozzem Hossain, the country’s deputy refugee commissioner, told AFP that another 2,000 Rohingya will be transported this week, more than six months after the last group was sent there.

He continued, “Navy ships will bring them to the island on Thursday.”

Last month, the United Nations Refugee Agency reached an agreement with Bangladeshi authorities to offer assistance and protection to refugees on the island.

Although Hossain told AFP that all relocations were voluntary, numerous migrants claimed they were forced to relocate.

“We don’t want to travel to Bhashan Char,” a Rohingya lady, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told AFP by phone.

She claimed that a Rohingya community leader in the camps had put her name on a list of persons who were being relocated without her permission.

“I won’t be able to return to Myanmar if I go to Bhashan Char. I’m not going “she continued.

Bangladeshi officials had urged him and his peers to produce lists of at least five families to be evacuated, according to one Rohingya community leader who also requested anonymity.

Approximately 850,000 Rohingya people are crammed into camps near the Myanmar-Bangladesh border. Most of them escaped a military crackdown in Myanmar in 2017, which the UN thinks may have amounted to genocide.

Bangladesh has been praised for accepting refugees who have streamed across the border, but it has had little success in giving them permanent homes.

Bhashan Char is 60 kilometers (37 miles) from Bangladesh’s mainland and is located in the Meghna estuary, which is prone to severe cyclones that have killed an estimated one million people in the last 50 years.

Bangladesh has been urged by Human Rights Watch to prevent additional relocations until it can guarantee the refugees’ freedom of movement.

According to the watchdog, Rohingya leaders are being pressured to persuade camp members to relocate to Bhashan Char