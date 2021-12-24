Bangladesh Ferry Fire Kills At Least 37 People.

According to officials, an overcrowded night boat in Bangladesh caught fire on Friday, killing at least 37 people as scared passengers leapt overboard to escape the inferno.

The latest maritime disaster to strike Bangladesh occurred in the early hours of the morning in a river near Jhalokathi, 250 kilometers (160 miles) south of Dhaka.

“We’ve found 37 bodies so far. It’s possible that the death toll will grow. The majority killed as a result of the fire, while a few died as a result of drowning after many people jumped into the river “Moinul Islam, the local police head, told AFP.

According to Islam, the fire started in the engine room and spread throughout the ship. Despite its declared capacity of 310 passengers, the ship was carrying at least 500 passengers, many of whom were returning from the capital.

“We’ve sent about a hundred people to Barisal hospitals with burn injuries,” he said.

According to witnesses, the fire started at 3 a.m. (2100 GMT) and quickly spread.

“On the ground floor deck, we slept on a mat. All of the passengers were fast asleep. Nayeem, my nine-year-old grandson, was with me at the time and leaped into the river. I have no idea what happened to him “An elderly grandmother expressed her thoughts.

Other survivors said they noticed a tiny fire in the engine room shortly after the boat left Dhaka’s Sadarghat river port at 9:00 p.m. on Thursday.

“As the fire spread, many people fled for their lives. A large number of people were unable to leave their sleeping accommodations. Many people dove into the water “Another survivor at the Barisal Medical College Hospital shared his story.

Rescuers arrived at the scene within an hour of the fire breaking out, according to Johar Ali, the local district administration, and took the injured to nearby hospitals.

“We interacted with passengers. They also stated that there were between 500 and 700 passengers on board “According to AFP, he claimed.

“The fire burned for around four or five hours before being put out. The [ferry]has been completely demolished. They did, however, manage to get it to the beach “Ali said.

Inside the boat, scenes of burned motorcycles and wrecked cabins were broadcast on local media.

As fire department and coast guard divers probed the muddy waters, shell-shocked survivors and their relatives flocked to the shore.

The catastrophe was the most recent in a series of such mishaps in the delta nation, which is crisscrossed by rivers.

Poor maintenance, inadequate safety regulations at shipyards, and overpopulation are all blamed by experts in the 170 million-strong South Asian nation.

