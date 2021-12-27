Baidu, a Chinese tech giant, is testing the waters in the metaverse with a new app.

With the debut of a virtual reality app on Monday, Chinese tech giant Baidu took its first steps into the metaverse business, attempting to test the waters in what many regard to be the next chapter in the internet’s evolution.

The Beijing-based firm follows the likes of Nike and Ferrari in hurrying to test virtual goods in the face of forecasts that the metaverse would one day dominate and replace the current web.

The company, dubbed “China’s Google,” hosted a conference inside the virtual world of its new app XiRang, which translates to “Land of Hope.” It is accessible by smartphone, PC, or virtual reality goggles.

It was held in front of Baidu co-founder and CEO Robin Li, as well as a crowd of 3D avatars.

According to CNBC, the platform is still in its early stages, and Ma Jie, a vice president at Baidu, told reporters at an earlier event that a full rollout may take up to six years.

Users can build a digital character and communicate with other users in a 3D setting, such as a fictional city, using XiRang.

According to Baidu, up to 100,000 individuals will be able to share the same digital environment.

Users can participate in activities such as attending virtual exhibitions or practicing diving in a digital swimming pool. The app is only available in China.

The possibilities afforded by the establishment of a “new virtual world” are piqueing the interest of digital behemoths like Facebook, whose parent company was renamed “Meta” in October to indicate a strategy shift to the metaverse.

Other Chinese internet behemoths, including Baidu, have made advances into the metaverse.

TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, has invested in a number of startups in the space, including Pico, a developer of virtual reality headsets.

Tencent is also creating its own metaverse platform, bolstered by its expertise in video gaming.