Baby Formula Recall 2021: Due to Inadequate Iron Levels, Baby Formula is being recalled.

Able Groupe has issued a recall for a number of newborn formulae because they contain insufficient amounts of iron as required by the Food and Drug Administration.

The recalled baby formula was imported from Europe and distributed to Americans by mail through the website www.littlebundle.com. The items were not sold at any retail outlets.

On May 20, Able Groupe began shipping the affected formula. According to the recall notice, approximately 76,000 units were distributed.

The recalled baby formula products are designed to be used as a full or partial substitute for human milk in children aged 12 months and under. These novel infant formulae, however, were not submitted to the FDA for required pre-market notifications, according to the FDA.

Some infants, such as those who were born prematurely, had a low birth weight, or had low iron levels, may not get enough iron from the formula, which includes less than 1 mg of iron per 100 calories. Iron deficiency anemia, which can result in irreversible cognitive and functional development, can be caused by insufficient iron levels.

Infant formula with less than 1 mg of iron per 100 calories is required by the FDA to put a statement on the label indicating that supplemental iron may be required. These recalled formulae did not have a statement on the label.

The following goods have been recalled: A complete list of impacted products and labels may be seen here.

Consumers who have infant formula that has been recalled should not use it. The formula should be thrown away.

[email protected] can be contacted with any questions about the recall.

According to the FDA, every infant formula distributed by Able Groupe was not labeled as required by the agency. As a result, all lot codes have been recalled by the manufacturer.