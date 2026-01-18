Axie Infinity Soars and Stumbles as GameFi Gains Traction

The token of Axie Infinity (AXS) experienced a dramatic surge before facing significant sell-offs, sparking a fresh wave of debate over the future of GameFi. AXS, a prominent token in the GameFi sector, rose nearly 45% in one of the most volatile stretches for the cryptocurrency in recent memory. The rally started on January 14, 2026, when the token surged from $1.29 to about $1.72, fueled by fresh market interest and an influx of volume from both retail traders and institutional investors.

Initial Surge and Market Buzz

The rise in AXS’s price was no mere speculative flurry. Trading volume jumped to around $380 million, with the live market cap peaking at $217 million, signaling that the gains were based on genuine market activity. This rally was further amplified by a massive spike in derivatives trading. Futures volumes reached a staggering $526 million, as traders rushed to either capitalize on the price action or cover shorts, with $1.5 million in liquidations reported on January 14 alone.

Multiple factors converged to drive the rally. Traders indicated that GameFi, a sector that had seen diminished enthusiasm since the boom of 2021, was seeing a resurgence as risk appetite returned to the crypto space. Additionally, Axie Infinity’s recent updates, including a new Axie Score-based rewards system, sparked renewed excitement among the community, with the project’s incentive structure drawing significant attention.

On the technical side, AXS had broken out of a multi-month descending channel, signaling a potential shift in market sentiment. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) rose from weak levels, supporting the idea that a bullish reversal was underway. The tightening of Bollinger Bands, a signal of increasing volatility, further pointed to the possibility of continued price movement. By January 15, AXS was trading near $1.31, marking a nearly 37% weekly increase, with initial price targets set at $1.50 to $1.60.

However, the surge was short-lived, as signs of caution began to emerge. On January 15, AXS dipped more than 7%, falling below $1.12. A significant positive netflow of 2.10 million tokens on exchanges, the highest since November 2022, indicated increased selling pressure as traders looked to cash in on recent gains. Data from Coinglass also showed the funding rate for AXS flipping negative, as more traders bet against the token than on its continued rise.

The RSI, once above 70 during the rally, retreated to 61, signaling that the bullish momentum was losing steam. Although the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator remained in a bullish crossover, the overall market sentiment shifted toward caution.

As the market watches AXS closely, forecasts remain mixed. If the token can hold above the $1.10–$1.20 range, the path to $1.50 and beyond remains plausible. However, if it drops further, the next critical support level is at $0.90, potentially revisiting lows seen in previous months.

The fate of this rally hinges on the next few trading days. Traders and analysts remain divided: some view the surge as the beginning of a broader trend reversal, while others consider it a fleeting response to oversold conditions. For now, AXS remains at the forefront of GameFi’s resurgence, but its ability to maintain these gains will determine whether the sector’s revival is genuine or just a brief moment in the sun.