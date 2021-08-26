Axel Springer, of Germany, has agreed to buy Politico.

Axel Springer, a German publisher, has agreed to buy Politico, a US-based news company, as well as the remaining shares in their Politico Europe joint venture, the firms said on Thursday.

According to a joint statement, the 15-year-old Politico, which acquired a reputation for insider Washington political reporting, would continue to operate as a distinct organization, with founder Robert Allbritton remaining as publisher.

The agreement calls for the German corporation to buy all of Politico’s US operations, as well as the remaining 50% of Politico Europe that it does not already own, as well as Politico’s newly launched technology website Protocol.

The acquisition broadens Axel Springer’s assets, which include the German newspapers Bild and Welt, as well as Insider (previously Business Insider) and the website Morning Brew.

The deal’s terms were not disclosed, but Politico was thought to be seeking more over $1 billion, according to reports.

Axel Springer CEO Mathias Doepfne said, “Politico’s superb team has disrupted digital political journalism and set new norms.”

“A real North Star,” says the narrator. Helping to determine the future of this excellent media firm will be a privilege and a special responsibility. The importance of objective, high-quality journalism is greater than ever, and we both believe in the importance of editorial independence and impartial reporting. This is critical for our long-term success and rapid expansion.”

As traditional print media suffered from a consumer transition to digital, Politico created a name for itself as a subscription-based specialized online news site, and has been one of the few to achieve profitability.

“Together, we have created what is without a doubt the most impressive and long-lasting of the many novel publication experiments during the last generation,” Allbritton remarked.

“My 15-year journey with Politico has been a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I’m happy to have reached this milestone, and I hope every Politico feels the same way… As Politico has grown in recent years, aided by the successful introduction of Protocol, it has been increasingly evident that the burden to build the company on a worldwide basis has fallen to me.”