Automobile Manufacturers Switch to Electric Vehicles

Leading manufacturers have stated that they plan to phase out internal combustion engines by 2030 or drastically reduce production as the industry shifts to electrified vehicles.

Daimler, the maker of Mercedes Benz and smart cars, was the most recent to reveal its plans, aiming to be entirely electric by 2030, five years ahead of a target set by the European Commission.

Here’s a breakdown of who wants to do what and when.

By the end of the decade, the company plans to invest more than 40 billion euros ($47 billion) to electrify all of its vehicles.

All Mercedes “architectures” – chassis, motor, and wheels – will be 100% electric starting in 2025.

Daimler also intends to construct eight factories to manufacture the vehicles’ key component, batteries.

The Stellantis group, which includes brands such as Fiat, Chrysler, Jeep, and Peugeot, has abandoned internal combustion engine development and expects to invest 30 billion euros on electrifying its vehicles by 2025.

By 2028, the Opel division claims that it will be entirely electrified in Europe.

Fiat will be, too, once the cost of electric cars is equivalent to those with gasoline engines, which is expected to happen between 2025 and 2030.

In the United States, the company’s Dodge division plans to release an electric “muscle car” in 2024, and its Ram pickup line will also release an electric version of the popular 1500 model in that year.

The German behemoth aspires to be the world’s leading electric vehicle manufacturer.

Its ID3 model, which debuted in late 2020, is vying for first place in the European electric market with Tesla.

In VW’s primary markets, electric vehicles are expected to account for half of all sales by 2030 and “almost 100%” by 2040.

It has set aside 73 billion euros for investments and, like Tesla, intends to build a global charging network.

VW’s top-of-the-line In 2033, the Audi brand plans to be entirely electric.

By the end of 2024, Lamborghini expects all of its sports cars to be hybrid.

Volvo, which is controlled by the Chinese conglomerate Geely, intends to phase out internal combustion engines, including hybrids, by 2030.

In Europe, the same date applies to Bentley and Ford.

“Half of our cars will be electric by 2025,” Volvo CEO Hakan Samuelsson told AFP in March.

The Indian conglomerate Tata owns these legendary brands, and it wants to invest a significant portion of its yearly investment budget of?2.5 billion (2.8 billion euros, $3.3 billion) on them. Brief News from Washington Newsday.