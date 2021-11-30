Authorities in the United States have ordered a new vote on the Amazon Union bid.

On Monday, US labor officials ordered a second vote on whether Amazon warehouse workers in Alabama may organize a union, claiming that the online retailer had broken the rules during the previous referendum.

Organizers attempting to organize the first union at the e-commerce behemoth in the United States had filed an appeal after employees decisively rejected the proposal in April.

No new date has been scheduled, and Amazon has declined to indicate whether it wants to appeal the decision issued by a National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) official supervising the case in an email to AFP.

“Today’s verdict supports what we’ve been saying all along: Amazon’s intimidation and involvement prohibited workers from having a fair say in whether or not they wanted a union in their workplace,” said Stuart Appelbaum, president of the Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union.

In her conclusion, regional NLRB official Lisa Henderson cited the organizers’ issues, such as Amazon giving the “impression that it was recording the identity of employees who voted.”

Amazon claimed in a statement that employees at the plant had already voted against joining a union.

“The NLRB’s decision that their votes should not count is disheartening. We don’t believe that unions are the ideal solution for our employees as a corporation “An Amazon spokesperson, Kelly Nantel, wrote about it.

The decision in the small Alabama town of Bessemer drew a lot of attention, with supporters of the unionized employees — including artists, Democrats and Republicans in Congress, and even Vice President Joe Biden — pitted against Amazon, whose business has thrived during the Covid-19 outbreak.

A group of Amazon workers in a New York warehouse is currently attempting to form a union.

The NLRB’s ruling comes at a time when another large US corporation, the Starbucks coffee chain, is fighting for unionization at three locations in the northeast United States.

Management has spent a lot of money trying to persuade employees at these three sites to vote no on forming a union. Their ballots must be returned by December 8th.