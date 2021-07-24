Australia’s Prime Minister Apologizes for the Slow Vaccine Rollout

On Thursday, Australia’s prime minister apologized for the country’s slow vaccination deployment, as Sydney saw a record increase in new coronavirus illnesses.

Scott Morrison is facing intense public pressure to increase a vaccination rate that is now hovering at 11%, one of the lowest of any wealthy country.

Morrison surrendered to critics after months of bragging about his “gold standard” pandemic response and arguing that vaccine deployment was “not a race.”

“I apologize for not being able to obtain the grades that we had hoped for at the start of the year. “Of course,” he replied.

“I’m the one in charge of the vaccine campaign. I’m also accountable for the difficulties we’ve faced. Obviously, we have some influence over some things and have no control over others.”

His remarks came as authorities in Sydney, which had been shut down, cautioned people to expect an increase in diseases and long-term restrictions.

New South Wales reported 124 new cases, setting a new high for a current outbreak that is rapidly expanding across the huge country.

“I expect case numbers to become significantly higher,” Gladys Berejiklian, the state leader, warned, citing the large number of persons who were not isolated while infected.

“I can’t emphasize how terrible the situation is right now,” she said, preparing the city’s five million citizens for more bad news.

Sydney has been in lockdown for nearly a month, and it appears that stay-at-home restrictions will not be lifted as scheduled at the end of the month.

The limitations, which have forced the closure of most stores, businesses, and schools, may have averted a tidal wave of cases, but they have yet to put an end to the outbreak.

“We will be living with certain limits until we get enough of our population properly vaccinated, and that will depend on how soon we can overcome the severity of the current outbreak,” Berejiklian added.

Following the current lockdown restrictions has been uneven 18 months into the pandemic, and there is widespread frustration at the government’s reaction.

Australia placed a large gamble on the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is now only advised for Australians over the age of 60 due to concerns about blood clotting.

Health experts said Australia is “overflowing” with AstraZeneca vaccine, and that big supplies of the Pfizer vaccine are unlikely to arrive before the end of the year.