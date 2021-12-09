Australian lawmakers have called for an investigation into Rupert Murdoch’s media empire.

At the completion of their own year-long study triggered by a record-breaking petition demanding a probe of Rupert Murdoch’s media hegemony, Australian MPs endorsed calls for a full judicial review into media ownership.

The Senate committee urged that an impartial and more “complete investigation” be established, which would be able to summon witnesses and investigate into media watchdogs being overhauled.

The lawmakers discovered that Australia has one of the world’s most consolidated media markets, with a regulatory structure that is “not fit for purpose.”

“Large media companies have become so powerful and unregulated that they have formed corporate cultures that see themselves as above the existing accountability structure,” the report stated.

The Senate’s recommendations are unlikely to be implemented by the current conservative administration, which normally has significant support from the Murdoch press.

They may have a better chance of succeeding if the center-left opposition Labor Party wins control of the legislature in the next elections in May of next year.

The Senate investigation was spurred by a petition signed by half a million people in favor of former Labor Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, who has been a frequent target of Murdoch’s News Corp newspapers.

The Australian arm of the New York-based firm is the country’s largest media conglomerate, with papers in practically every major city, cable television networks, and magazines under its belt.

Rudd, who served as Prime Minister from 2007 to 2010 and again in 2013, has long criticized the media organization for its “vicious” advocacy on behalf of the political right.

He praised the Senate report released on Thursday, calling it a “essential decision” for Australia’s future media ownership and regulation.

The committee also urged for increased funding for Australia’s public broadcasters, ABC and SBS, as well as the independent newswire Australian Associated Press, which was on the verge of failure when investors including News Corp pulled out in 2020.