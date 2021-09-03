Australia will receive four million vaccine doses from the United Kingdom.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated Friday that the United Kingdom will supply four million Covid-19 vaccination shots to Australia in an effort to stem a deadly virus epidemic.

The planes delivering Pfizer vaccine doses were “on the tarmac” in the UK, according to the Australian leader, and would deliver “four million doses of hope” within weeks.

As the highly transmissible Delta strain spreads across Australia, several of the country’s main cities have been placed under lockdown, and the number of cases and deaths is gradually increasing.

Although Australia has a regular supply of the locally produced AstraZeneca vaccine, citizens have been wary of taking it because of rare but widely publicized cases of the vaccination causing blood clots.

Around 40% of Australian adults are completely vaccinated, lagging far behind other developed countries, and the last 18 months have been characterised by on-and-off restrictions.

The vaccination transfer from “Downing Street to Down Under” was a “nice deal between buddies,” Morrison claimed.

“Thanks Boris, I owe you a beer,” Morrison added, referring to Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom.

Australia will ship four million Pfizer vaccine doses to the UK at a later date as part of the swap deal.

New South Wales, Australia’s most populated state, reported 12 more deaths on Friday, with the daily toll projected to rise as the virus infects over a thousand people per day.