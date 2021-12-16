Australia Takes Control Of The Second Ashes Test Thanks To Labuschagne And Warner.

Australia regained control of the second Ashes Test on Thursday, weathering an attack from veteran English seamers Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad, with Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner both hitting gutsy 95s.

The tourists came into the day-night Adelaide Test after a nine-wicket loss in Brisbane, but were hopeful that they could claw their way back into the five-match series.

Even with the greatest wicket-takers in English history back in the side, they struggled with the pink ball, accumulating 221 for two towards the end.

The fact that Australia’s top Test bowler, Pat Cummins, was ruled out less than three hours before the game due to a Covid worry is a consolation for England.

The tourists got off to a good start when Broad dismissed Marcus Harris for three, before Warner and Labuschagne added 172 for the second wicket.

As he began to open his bat, Warner looked headed for his 25th Test century, but he fell in the tense 90s for the second Test in a row, caught by Broad off Ben Stokes.

On 95, Labuschagne came close to doing the same, but wicketkeeper Jos Buttler lost a sitter off Anderson, much to the joy of the partisan crowd.

Labuschagne added of Buttler’s expensive error, “A few prayers up there because I don’t know how that occurred.”

“There’s some skepticism, and it’s up to me to capitalize on it now that I’ve given him an opportunity… I’ve got to make sure there are no surprises tomorrow.” In front of 32,328 fans, Labuschagne hung on till the end, surviving 275 balls to remain unbeaten. Steve Smith, who was captaining the squad in the absence of Cummins, was 18 not out.

Broad claimed 1-34, while Anderson bowled 18 overs for 29 runs.

There was drama even before the first ball was bowled. On Wednesday evening, Cummins was at a restaurant when an individual at a nearby table tested positive for coronavirus.

Cummins had a negative test result, but he must now isolate for seven days according to South Australia’s strict bio-security regulations.

“Covid has thrown us all some curve balls over the last couple of years, which has been really aggravating. I’ll be rooting for you! “As the contest began, he tweeted.

Quick, fellow Josh Hazlewood is also out injured, leaving Australia to rely on youngsters Jhye Richardson and Michael Neser, as well as seasoned campaigners Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon, to spearhead the attack.

For, Smith assumed command of the ship. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.