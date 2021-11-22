Australia is planning to reopen its borders to students and workers.

From next month, Australia will once again accept international students and skilled workers, lifting some of the world’s strictest pandemic travel restrictions.

From December 1, some visa holders, as well as Japanese and South Korean people, will be able to enter Australia for the first time in 20 months.

As she revealed the announcement, Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews stated, “Australia is re-opening to the globe,” adding that it was “yet another step forward for Australia.”

Last month, Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s administration removed limitations on Australians traveling overseas, resulting in a surge in summer vacation bookings in the southern hemisphere.

However, Morrison, who is seeking re-election next year, has steadfastly refused to alter non-Australian travel restrictions.

This action stranded an estimated 1.4 million skilled visa holders in Australia, preventing them from returning if they chose to leave.

As companies struggle to fill jobs and prepare for the start of a third year of limitations, business groups fought hard for vaccinated visa holders to be permitted to return.

The ailing university sector was among the most outspoken in advocating for more permissive restrictions.

Universities Australia, an industry organisation, estimates that 130,000 international students are still studying outside of Australia.

Many Asian students were worried that they would prefer to study in person in the United States or Europe rather than pay for online courses in Australia.

There’s no news on when leisure travellers will be able to return to Australia, which is a blow to the tourism industry, which has seen visitor numbers essentially vanish since the border was closed in March 2020.

Vaccinated Australians, some visa holders, and citizens of Japan, South Korea, and Singapore will now be able to visit Australia with merely a pre-departure negative Covid-19 test, while some Australian states still require quarantine.