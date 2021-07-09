Australia denies interfering with the deployment of Chinese jabs in Papua New Guinea.

China’s suspicions of involvement in the introduction of Chinese-made Covid-19 vaccinations in Papua New Guinea were dismissed by Australia on Friday, with the country saying it respected countries’ decisions on vaccines.

Canberra-Beijing relations have deteriorated dramatically in recent years, with disagreements ranging from the telecoms giant Huawei to the origins of the coronavirus.

The latest disagreement was prompted by Chinese state media, which accused “Australian consultants” stationed in Papua New Guinea of “obstructing” the approval of Chinese vaccinations for emergency use.

On Friday, Australia’s Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Zed Seselja, vehemently denied the allegations.

During a visit to the Philippines, Seselja told AFP, “It’s simply not true.”

“We respect countries’ right to choose their vaccines.”

Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry, raised worry on Monday about what he called “irresponsible behavior” in Papua New Guinea.

“Stop disturbing and sabotaging vaccine cooperation between China and Pacific island countries,” he said.

Papua New Guinea has begun distributing 200,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine from China, which arrived in the country last month.

According to a July 2 article in the Global Times, Australia “threatened” senior Papua New Guinean officials with the loss of financing in road projects if they went to the airport to greet the jabs’ arrival.

“Because Australia was operating in the shadows, Papua New Guinea’s epidemic prevention center did not authorise the emergency use of Chinese vaccines until the end of May, when Australia-supplied vaccines had already arrived in the country,” it stated.

Seselja stated that Australia was giving Papua New Guinea with “complete support,” which included the delivery of 28,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine so far.

Seselja claimed Australia was ready to deliver enough injections to inoculate Papua New Guinea’s “entire adult population,” despite the fact that the country was getting doses “from other sources,” including the Covax program.

In May, Papua New Guinea began a statewide vaccination deployment in an effort to curb an outbreak that has resulted across more than 17,000 infections and 177 deaths in the country.

Vaccine disinformation is rampant, and after a limited number of widely reported health crises overseas, there is concern about the safety of the AstraZeneca product.

By mid-2022, Australia has committed to sharing 15 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine with Pacific nations.

