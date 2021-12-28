Austin Russell: Who Is He? How ‘The Next Elon Musk’ Amassed Billions of Dollars

After his self-driving technology startup Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) went public in December 2020, a new young millionaire has taken the title of “world’s youngest self-made billionaire.” Austin Russell, 26, has been dubbed the “new Elon Musk” by some. Russell’s net worth is believed to be $1.7 billion. He was recently named to Forbes’ “40 Under 40” list for 2021, although Luminar’s success propelled him into the tech scene in 2020.

Luminar specializes in "lidar technology," which uses laser beams to calculate distance to help self-driving vehicles sense their surroundings. "Light detection and ranging," or Lidar, is an acronym for "light detection and range." Volvo, Toyota, and Intel are among the clients of Luminar.

Russell dropped out of Stanford in 2012 at the age of 17 to fund his firm after getting a $100,000 grant from renowned tech investor Peter Thiel. Russell owns around a third of the company and became a billionaire at the age of 25 when Luminar merged with Gores Metropoulos in a special purpose acquisition company merger agreement.

Instead of attending high school, the Newport Beach, California native submitted for his first patent at the age of 13 and worked at a laser center at the University of California at Irvine.

The market capitalization of Luminar is little over $6 billion. Luminar’s stock has plummeted in value during the last year. Luminar’s stock ended at $32.36 on December 29, 2020. Luminar’s stock ended at $17.10 on Tuesday.

Some say Russell is edging closer to eclipsing Musk’s standing as a major tech inventor, though the Tesla CEO may disagree. Musk described lidar technology as “dumb, expensive, and unneeded” in 2019.” Russell, on the other hand, holds a different viewpoint.

“I believe 50 of our business partners, as well as the majority of the big carmakers with whom we collaborate, would disagree [with Musk].” For assisted driving, cameras and other technologies are useful, but for autonomy, a high-performance lidar is required “Around the time the business went public, he told CNBC.

