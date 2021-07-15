Aurora, a self-driving car startup, is on the verge of going public.

Aurora, a self-driving car firm, announced on Thursday that it is taking a detour to go public in a $13 billion deal.

Aurora, situated in Silicon Valley, is combining with Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a specialty acquisition business founded by LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and Zynga founder Mark Pincus, to prepare for a Wall Street debut.

Without going through a regular initial public offering of stock, a private firm might begin trading shares under the auspices of an already established entity.

Based on its industry-leading team, technology, and partnerships, we believe Aurora will be the first to commercialize self-driving technology at scale for the US freight and passenger transportation markets,” Pincus said in a statement.

The acquisition is likely to be completed before the end of the year. According to the companies, the combined company will be known as Aurora Innovation and will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker sign AUR.

Aurora was founded in 2017 by a group of industry veterans who had previously worked at Google, Tesla, and Uber. Amazon, Fiat Chrysler, and Hyundai, a South Korean carmaker, are among its backers.

“At Aurora, our mission is to make the movement of goods and people more egalitarian, productive, dependable, and – most importantly – far safer than it is today,” said Aurora co-founder and CEO Chris Urmson in a statement.

“We are even closer to deploying self-driving vehicles and providing the benefits this technology provides the world by merging with Reinvent and this great collection of investors.”

Uber agreed to sell its autonomous car section to Aurora in December in a deal that offered the ride-hailing giant a stake in the self-driving startup.

Aurora is up against a slew of competitors in the self-driving race, including Alphabet’s Waymo unit.

Late last year, Waymo made its robo-taxi initiative available to the general public in Phoenix, Arizona, making it the first commercially available autonomous ride service.