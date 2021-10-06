August saw a drop in German industrial orders.

As global supply constraints pinch the economy, German industrial orders declined dramatically in August following a record month in July, according to official statistics released on Wednesday.

According to the federal statistics office Destatis, the index, which gives a foretaste of industrial activity, plummeted 7.7% from the upwardly revised level for the previous month.

Orders soared in July to their greatest level since data for the reunified Germany began in 1991, as demand increased following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions in Europe’s economic powerhouse.

Destatis raised the increase in July to 4.9 percent from its previous estimate of 3.4 percent in its most recent report.

Despite a healthy 11.7 percent gain year over year, industrial orders failed to keep pace in August.

Orders for capital goods fell by 11.1 percent month over month, while orders for consumer and intermediate products fell by 2.7 and 2.8 percent, respectively.

Export orders declined by 9.5 percent, with orders from outside the eurozone falling by the greatest, 15.2 percent.

The pandemic’s devastation has resulted in global shortages of components such as semiconductors, wood, and plastics, hampering production in critical German industries.

Due to a shortage of computer chips, a critical component in both conventional and electric vehicles, carmakers such as Volkswagen have reduced production of their vehicles.