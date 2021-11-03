Augmented Reality: A Preliminary Look At The Metaverse?

People were transported to a colourful world of flying fish and friendly robots when Facebook released a mock-up of the “metaverse” — presumably the internet of the future — last week.

While even Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits that such experiences may be years away, other proponents say that a more limited form of the metaverse is now available.

“In some ways, we’re in the early beginnings of the metaverse,” Peggy Johnson, CEO of Magic Leap, told AFP on Tuesday at the Web Summit in Lisbon.

Magic Leap produces augmented reality (AR) headsets that have already been used by surgeons preparing to separate conjoined twins and factory supervisors conducting site inspections.

In both situations, information regarding what the users were seeing appeared in front of their eyes.

It may not be as intense — or as bizarre — as the virtual reality (VR) experiences that Zuckerberg hopes to bring to people’s homes in the future. However, it blurs the line between the physical and digital worlds, which is a major concept in the metaverse.

“With virtual reality, you put on a device and you’re transported to another world,” Johnson explained. “With augmented reality, you put on a gadget and you’re still in your world, but we’re adding digital stuff to it.” Many people’s experiences with augmented reality have so far been restricted to playing Pokemon Go or experimenting with image filters that place a set of amusing ears on someone’s face.

The genuine promise of AR, however, is beginning to be realized in healthcare, according to Johnson.

“You can bring in specialists from all over the world to look at the same thing you are,” she explained. “You can draw digital lines where you think the incision will be made after surgery.” Magic Leap’s initial ambition to bring augmented reality to the masses created a lot of buzz and approximately $2.3 billion in venture capital funding when it was founded in 2010.

It was originally envisioned that it would be used to transport a killer whale into a gymnasium full of youngsters.

However, when Magic Leap’s first headset was ultimately unveiled in 2018, it was met with significant dissatisfaction; the equipment was too cumbersome and pricey for the general public to adopt.

Last year, the company was forced to lay off roughly half of its workforce.

Johnson, a former Microsoft executive, took over as CEO in August 2020 and shifted the company’s focus to developing professional eyewear.

The business, which is based in Florida, revealed last month that it. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.