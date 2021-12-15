Audi Recall 2021: This Recall Affects 289,000 SUV Owners.

Liquid spills could permeate the computer control module, causing it to shut down and limit the engine’s output quickly. Volkswagen has recalled almost 289,000 Audi SUVs.

Certain Q5 Sportback and SQ5 Sportback vehicles from 2021 to 2022, as well as Q5 and SQ5 models from 2018 to 2022, are affected by the recall.

A liquid spill in the back seat or water penetration through the body seam underneath the vehicle, according to Volkswagen, might infiltrate the computer control module. This could cause the system to come to a halt as it enters a safety mode, reducing the vehicle’s engine power and raising the chance of a crash.

As the engine enters an emergency mode with decreased power, the vehicle will remain steerable and the brake system will be completely functional, according to Volkswagen.

Audi dealers will install a protective cover on the computer control module and, if necessary, seal the underbody seam at no cost to the vehicle owner.

On February 24, owners of affected SUVs should receive notice of the recall.

Audi customer care can be reached at 1-800-253-2834 with any questions about the recall.