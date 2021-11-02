At Walmart, here’s how you get a free Thanksgiving dinner.

To help shoppers save money on Thanksgiving dinner, Denver-based couponing service Ibotta is giving away a free turkey and all the fixings when purchased using its app at Walmart.

This is the second year in a row that the cashback platform has given the Thanksgiving promotion at Walmart, providing customers a holiday respite.

Sign up for an Ibotta account and shop for the rebate goods in Walmart shops, which have a combined worth of $26.99, to save money on Thanksgiving dinner. The items can also be ordered online for pick-up or delivery at the curb.

Customers who purchase a turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, a two-liter bottle of Coca-Cola, and corn muffin mix through Ibotta will receive $15 in cash back. Only current Ibotta users who refer a friend can redeem the turkey rebate. To qualify for the cashback offer, new users do not need to refer a friend.

The following are the specific items that must be purchased to qualify for the Ibotta cashback rebate:Rebates for the Thanksgiving dinner promotions offer begin Monday and run through November 24, while supplies last.

To take advantage of the Ibotta offer, customers must either download the free Ibotta app or go to the Ibotta website, where they can add rebate products to their shopping list. They must then use their Ibotta-linked credit or debit card to purchase the rebate items at Walmart, or submit their receipt to Ibotta.

The cashback reimbursement on qualifying items occurs within minutes of receiving an online order and 24 hours of obtaining a receipt, according to Ibotta’s website. Once earned, shoppers can withdraw $20 in rebates via PayPal to a bank account or a digital gift card.