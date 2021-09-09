At Universal Studios Hollywood, horror provides a ‘escape’ from the Pandemic Year.

Universal Studios Hollywood is known for its eerie yearly Halloween makeover, when the California theme park transforms into a series of ghastly interactive “mazes” inspired by famous horror films.

While last year’s “Halloween Horror Nights” were canceled owing to the real-life tragedy of Covid-19, organizers are confident that in 2021, customers will be more in the mood for a night of fear than ever before.

On a recent behind-the-scenes tour, creative director John Murdy told AFP, “Horror usually does exceptionally well in the most tough of times.”

“When did the ‘Universal Monsters’ movies come out? Frankenstein was released in 1931. Dracula was released in 1931. The Mummy was released in 1932. “Bride of Frankenstein” was released in 1935.”

During the Great Depression, when the United States experienced its worst economic collapse in history, that remarkable string of seminal spine-chilling films is often credited with saving the Universal Pictures studio from bankruptcy.

“These were tremendous box office hits back in the day,” Murdy remarked. “Horror always speaks to society’s current worries, and it serves as an escape.”

Theme parks near Los Angeles, which generally reopened in April following a year in which Covid-19 decimated the country’s second-largest city, have already welcomed visitors — whether they’re looking for thrills and gore or not.

Governor Gavin Newsom chose Universal Studios Hollywood for his June “reopening day” celebration, which marked the lifting of practically all Covid-19 limitations, though some, such as mask-wearing, have subsequently been reinstated.

Masks are not required within this year’s Halloween mazes, as most actors are already dressed as zombies, vampires, and Frankenstein’s monsters.

The Bride of Frankenstein Lives, one of this year’s mazes, is a brand-new sequel to the 1935 film.

It is imagined that the monster’s undead spouse survives the film and works in a makeshift lab to bring him back to life, donning a convenient medical mask while doing so.

The Covid-19 metrics present an added creative challenge, according to Murdy.

Along with the typical gallons of fake blood, rumbling sound effects, spectacular smoke and light effects, and real movie artifacts from a more modern Universal horror – Hugh Jackman as the monster hunter in 2004’s “Van Helsing.”

Because she only appears for “approximately five minutes” in the 1935 picture, Murdy was inspired to create her own maze for the Bride of Frankenstein.

“Bride of Frankenstein” is a deviation from the standard horror film canon in an attempt to highlight the genre’s strengths. Brief News from Washington Newsday.