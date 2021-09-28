At the Zhuhai Airshow, China displays new drones and jets.

China demonstrated its highly advanced air power on Tuesday, including surveillance drones, with an eye on disputed territories ranging from Taiwan to the South China Sea, as well as its competition with the US.

The country’s largest airshow is taking place in Zhuhai, on the country’s southern coast, as Beijing works to achieve a 2035 goal for retooling its military for modern warfare.

China still lags behind the US in terms of military technology and spending, but experts say the gap is closing.

One of America’s biggest concerns, according to a US intelligence report released this year, is China’s expanding influence.

While tourists viewed new jets, drones, and attack helicopters on the tarmac on Tuesday, the air force aerobatic team left colorful vapour trails as it manoeuvred in formation.

One of the indigenous technologies shown was the CH-6, a prototype drone with a wingspan of 20.5 meters (67 feet).

According to open-source intelligence agency Janes, it is meant for surveillance and can also carry weaponry for strike missions.

The drone’s cruising altitude is 10,000 meters, but it can reach 15,000 meters, according to Qin Yongming, general manager of drone manufacturer Aerospace CH UAV Co.

“It has the ability to fly for longer periods of time (than earlier models)… It can complete longer missions with greater efficiency and no time constraints.”

The WZ-7 high-altitude drone for border surveillance and marine patrol, as well as the J-16D fighter with the capacity to jam electronic equipment, were among the other debutants.

According to state media, both have already joined the Chinese air force.

Military pundit Song Zhongping told AFP that they will play a big role in both the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea.

Beijing claims practically all of the South China Sea, which is disputed by numerous other countries, and claims Taiwan as an inalienable part of its territory.

Under President Donald Trump, the United States authorized $18 billion in military sales to Taiwan, including advanced missile platforms, which Beijing has criticized.

According to Janes analyst Kelvin Wong, China is also “clearly positioning itself to be an alternate supplier” of powerful drones with relative price.

Outside of a restricted set of allies, the US and European countries have been reticent to give such technology, he continued.

Drones made by China have already seen battle in the Middle East and have been marketed to consumers in other parts of the world.

Meanwhile, according to James Char of Washington Newsday Brief News, the J-16D boosts the People’s Liberation Army’s combat capability.