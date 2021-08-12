At the Venezuela talks, sanctions and elections are on the table.

The government and opposition in Venezuela will resume negotiations in Mexico, with sanctions, political prisoners, and elections on the agenda, but not President Nicolas Maduro’s future.

Meetings in the Dominican Republic in 2018 and Barbados a year later failed to generate a resolution in the disagreement between Maduro and Juan Guaido, the opposition leader recognized by more than 60 countries as the lawful president.

A source close to the Norway-mediated debate told AFP, “This procedure is more sophisticated and better constructed than the previous ones.”

On Friday, an organizational meeting will be held, with the official start of the negotiations set for August 30.

“We have made a set of demands, and we stand firm on them: first and foremost, the immediate lifting of all criminal sanctions,” Maduro said, referring to a slew of international sanctions imposed on him and top government officials, including a US oil embargo against Venezuela’s state oil company, PDVSA.

Guaido’s opposition seeks guarantees on electoral conditions and a clear presidential election platform, as well as the release of political detainees, notably former legislator Freddy Guevara, who was detained just before the negotiations began.

According to Luis Vicente Leon, director of pollsters Datanalisis, “there could be a softening of certain sanctions (and) on subjects such as political prisoners and institutional acknowledgment of the opposition.”

Guaido declared himself president of Venezuela in 2019 while serving as the speaker of the National Assembly.

The opposition-controlled legislature alleged Maduro’s re-election in 2018 was rigged, a view backed by the European Union and the United States.

This resulted in a slew of fresh sanctions against the government, which came at a time when Venezuela was experiencing its worst economic crisis in modern history: eight years of recession and four years of hyperinflation have ravaged an economy that has lost 80% of its value since 2014.

Despite protestations to the contrary, Maduro has maintained control of the country’s institutions, particularly the armed forces, while Guaido was removed as parliament speaker after the opposition boycotted legislative elections in December.

The talks will not be attended by either Maduro or Guaido, but the government controls the majority of the cards.

“The opposition has nothing to offer” other from “relationships with those who do, which is the international community,” Leon said.

“The opposition can make proposals and incorporate them into the negotiations,” he says, “but the nations that have put sanctions on Maduro will make the decisions.”

The European Union, the United States, and Canada have all expressed an interest in revising the sanctions.