At the trial, a Hong Kong rights lawyer invokes the ‘Tank Man’ of Tiananmen Square.

At her trial on Monday, a Hong Kong lawyer said she was inspired by China’s “tank man” to defy the authorities and encourage people to commemorate the tragic Tiananmen Square crackdown.

Chow Hang-tung, 36, was charged with “inciting people to knowingly join an unauthorised assembly” for her social media posts encouraging Hong Kongers to commemorate the banned June 4th anniversary this year.

She has pled not guilty and delivered an impassioned defense on Monday, invoking “tank man,” the lone protester who famously blocked a column of tanks during the Tiananmen Square crackdown.

Chow, a barrister who is defending herself at trial, acknowledged the dangers of breaking the police restriction on her own, as well as the likelihood that few people would likely follow her lead.

“But even if I was the last one left,” she added, “I would go for it.”

“He did not attempt to stop the long line of tanks, as the ‘tank man’ did in 1989, because he saw millions of people following him. Even when he was alone, he had to do it because it was the correct thing to do.” The photographs and video of “tank man,” whose identity and fate are unknown, became a defining emblem of individual rebellion against an authoritarian regime.

Chow was a former vice chairperson of the now-defunct Hong Kong Alliance, which organized massive candlelight vigils in Hong Kong every June 4 until recently.

Hong Kong was the only area in China where such mass commemorations were still tolerated for decades. Authorities have prohibited it for the past two years, blaming the coronavirus outbreak as well as their ongoing crackdown on dissent.

During this year’s anniversary, authorities cordoned off the area where the vigil is normally held, and hundreds of Hong Kong residents flashed their cellphone lights instead.

Since then, the Hong Kong Alliance has been labeled as subversive. Under a national security statute enacted by Beijing last year, its museum was raided, and much of its leadership was detained.

Chow is accused of inciting others to attend the prohibited vigil in two posts she published on her Facebook page and in the local Chinese daily Ming Pao, according to the prosecution.

Chow urged Hong Kong residents to burn candles on June 4 wherever they felt comfortable, “like flowers spreading over the territory,” in those stories.

She also promised herself that she would go to the park on her own, but.