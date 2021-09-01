At the Tokyo Paralympics, Germany’s “Blade Jumper” wins gold but no world record.

On Wednesday, Germany’s “Blade Jumper” Markus Rehm won gold in the Tokyo Paralympics, but he fell short of breaking his own world record in the long jump.

In June, the 33-year-old set a new world mark of 8.62m, which would have earned him gold in every Olympics since 1992, and he plans to shatter it again in Tokyo.

On a cold and gloomy evening, his greatest leap of 8.18 was more than enough to clinch him his third straight title and fourth Paralympic gold overall.

Dimitri Pavade of France won silver with a jump of 7.39, while Trenten Merrill of the United States earned bronze with a jump of 7.08.

Prior to Rehm’s arrival, Tunisian Raoua Tlili won her second gold of the Games with a world-record discus throw in the F41 final, grinning and jumping with joy.

She claimed that her victory was the consequence of a massive outpouring of support from Tunisians at home.

“All Tunisians gave me confidence by writing to me on Facebook and Instagram and saying, ‘Go Raoua, we await your gold medals,’” said Tlili, who won the shot put title for the second time on Friday.

However, there was controversy elsewhere, with IPC spokesperson Craig Spence criticizing what he called a “wave of social media abuse” after a Malaysian shot putter was disqualified and missed out on a gold medal for failing to appear on time.

Despite arriving late to the call room, Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli was allowed to compete in the F20 final on Tuesday night.

He was the first to cross the finish line, shattering the world record and winning gold. However, both a referee and a jury later ruled that he was late for no legitimate reason.

Spence said Zolkefli and two other athletes were late because they claimed they hadn’t heard the summons or that it was in a language they didn’t understand.

“However, all of the other athletes were on time,” remarked Spence.

Instead, the gold went to Maksym Koval of Ukraine, who, according to Spence, is now “receiving a lot of hate from Malaysians.”

“It’s been said that the gold was stolen by a Ukrainian. Without a doubt, no. It has nothing to do with the Ukrainians. The athletes were the ones that were late, according to Spence.

The IPC official added that this was not the first time Malaysians had targeted the paralympic body on social media, recalling a wave of attacks following the country’s removal from the 2019 swimming championships.

“It will hopefully pass and die down. But it’s just a letdown. Brief News from Washington Newsday.