At the Tech Summit, the EU and the US hope to mend fences.

On Wednesday, US and EU officials began their two-day high-level meetings in Pittsburgh, in an effort to mend relations strained by outgoing President Donald Trump’s administration and increase collaboration on technology problems.

The maiden meeting of the Trade and Technology Council (TTC) is being held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, which was once the core of the American steel industry and has since transformed into a tech hub, while companies worldwide deal with shortages of critical semiconductors.

The ministers convened in Mill 19, a vast World War II-era munitions plant and subsequent steel mill on the Monongahela River that has been revived as a cutting-edge robotics center for Carnegie Mellon University academics.

Steel casts a pall over the talks in other ways, too, especially as the two sides have yet to resolve a dispute over Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs.

In June 2018, the previous president announced punitive tariffs of 25% on steel imports and 10% on aluminum imports, citing US national security concerns, which have been a thorn in the side of trans-Atlantic relations ever since.

Washington and Brussels, on the other hand, have made it plain that a resolution to the issue will not be discussed in Pittsburgh.

The TTC arose from President Joe Biden’s June conference in Brussels, where he attempted to heal relations and won an agreement to calm the long-running Airbus-Boeing dispute by delaying tariffs between the two companies.

Recent blunders, including as the abrupt US withdrawal from Afghanistan at the end of August and the announcement of a security pact between the US, Australia, and the United Kingdom, which Europe perceived as a snub, have heightened tensions.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Trade Representative Katherine Tai, and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo are leading the US delegation, while EU executive vice presidents Margrethe Vestager and Valdis Dombrovskis are leading the European delegation.

According to the White House, the US and EU are “indispensable allies” who will work together to “advance shared economic progress” for workers in both countries.

The global shortage of critical computer chips known as semiconductors will be at the forefront of the meeting’s agenda. Since the start of the Covid-19 epidemic, demand for electronic devices of all kinds has increased as more people work, learn, and entertain themselves at home.

Due to Covid-19, semiconductor manufacturers have had to temporarily close their factories, leaving them unable to supply worldwide demand. Brief News from Washington Newsday.