At the sex crimes trial, Ghislaine Maxwell’s fate is in the hands of the jury.

On Tuesday, a New York jury started deliberations in the case of Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite accused of recruiting and grooming young girls to be abused by late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Following a high-profile three-week trial in Manhattan, Maxwell, the 59-year-old daughter of former newspaper baron Robert Maxwell, faces an effective life sentence if convicted on all six counts.

Following closing statements and lengthy instructions from judge Alison Nathan about how to consider the sex trafficking allegations, they had already debated for approximately an hour Monday afternoon.

On each count, they must reach a unanimous conclusion. If they are unable to reach an agreement, the judge may declare a mistrial.

The charges against Maxwell were brought against him between 1994 and 2004. During the trial, four of Epstein’s alleged victims testified. Maxwell allegedly began grooming them while they were as young as 14 years old, arranging for them to give Epstein massages that resulted in sexual involvement.

One woman, who only wanted to be named as “Jane,” described how Maxwell approached her at summer camp and made her feel “special.”

Sexual contacts with Epstein were common, she alleged, with Maxwell occasionally present.

Another woman, who only wanted to be identified as “Carolyn,” said she was regularly given $300 after sexual contacts with Epstein, and that she was often paid by Maxwell herself.

Annie Farmer, now 42, was a third alleged victim who said Maxwell fondled her breasts while she was a teenager at Epstein’s New Mexico ranch.

Epstein, a 66-year-old American money manager, committed suicide in jail in 2019 while awaiting his own sex crimes trial. The next year, Maxwell was arrested.

Maxwell pled not guilty to all charges, which carry a maximum sentence of 80 years in prison. She was described as a “skilled predator who understood exactly what she was doing” by the prosecution. Maxwell, according to US prosecutor Alison Moe, was “the key” to Epstein’s operation of persuading young females to give him massages in exchange for sexual assault.

“Epstein had a thing for minor girls, and he liked to touch them. Maxwell was clearly aware of this “Three of the four victims testified that Maxwell had participated in the sexual acts by stroking their breasts, according to Moe.

Maxwell had also been the “woman of the house” at Epstein’s houses, according to Moe, taking care of every detail, including selecting the lotions and oils for the massages, which always ended in sexual activities.

Maxwell was “Epstein’s accomplice in crime,” according to Moe. “It’s past time for her to be held accountable.” During closing arguments, Maxwell’s defense team argued that there was a “paucity of evidence” to convict him.

