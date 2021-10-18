At the North American box office, ‘Halloween Kills’ does just that.

It’s that time of year: Films about death, dying, and carnage topped the North American box office this weekend, led by Universal’s “Halloween Kills,” which took in $50.4 million in its debut weekend, according to industry observer Exhibitor Relations.

The three-day total surpassed “A Quiet Place Part II,” which debuted with $47.5 million, as the greatest opening for a horror film during the pandemic era.

It happened despite the film’s simultaneous distribution on the Peacock streaming service, which resulted in the best dual-release performance ever.

The sequel to 2018’s “Halloween,” “Halloween Kills,” stars Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode and Nick Castle as the monster Michael Myers.

United Artists’ latest James Bond film, “No Time to Die,” came in second following a precipitous decline from first place last week. It made $24.3 million in revenue.

The film sees Ian Fleming’s spy hero lured out of retirement to take on old rivals Blofeld and the criminal network SPECTRE for the final time.

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” a Sony superhero flick, took third place with $16.5 million. Woody Harrelson plays a serial killer who has escaped prison after merging with another alien. Tom Hardy plays investigative journalist Eddie Brock, whose symbiotic bond with an alien named Venom grants him superpowers, and Woody Harrelson plays a serial killer who has escaped prison after merging with another alien.

With a take of $7.2 million, United Artists’ “The Addams Family 2” took fourth place. The eerie, quirky, strange, frightening, and overall ooky family goes on vacation in this animated film.

In fifth place, despite outstanding reviews, Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel” opened to a disappointing $4.8 million. It stars Matt Damon, Adam Driver, and Ben Affleck in a story set in 14th-century France, the type of historical drama that tends to appeal to an older clientele that is still wary of returning to Covid-era theaters.

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” ($3.5 million) rounded out the top ten.

“Free Guy” is a $680,000 film.

“Lamb” ($543,000) is a film about a lamb.

“Candyman” is a $460,000 film.

“Dear Evan Hansen” ($410,000) is a film directed by Evan Hansen.