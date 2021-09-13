At the MTV Video Music Awards, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo come out on top.

After last year’s scaled-back epidemic show, MTV’s 40th annual Video Music Awards returned in full force to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Sunday with a packed lineup of artists.

After a 2020 show that saw many celebrities receive trophies via video broadcast, the 2021 VMAs — a show known more for extravagant performances, made-for-Twitter moments, and outrageous costumes than the actual awards – were back with their typical theatrical performances in front of a masked full audience.

The evening began with a pre-recorded film from none other than Madonna, who established VMA history with a show-stopping performance of “Like A Virgin” at the 1984 premiere show, launching the show’s reign as a platform for headline-grabbing antics.

She strutted onto the stage, dropping an obscenity while wearing a dominatrix-esque black leather thong corset, saying, “They said we wouldn’t last, but we’re still here.”

“Congratulations on your 40th anniversary, MTV.”

Lil Nas X won the night’s highest award, Video of the Year, for his song “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” just days before his album is slated to be released on September 17.

The 22-year-old said, “Thank you to the gay agenda, let’s go gay agenda!” His winning video sparked social media outrage, prompting the artist to slam a sitting US governor for criticizing the enticing clip in which the artist gives the devil a lap dance.

Doja Cat hosted the performance on Sunday, performing “Been Like This” and “You Right” while performing an aerial act from the rafters.

Normani’s rendition of “Wild Side” stole the show, though. The R&B pop queen dazzled with her always-on choreography before grinding on Teyana Taylor, who was strapped to a metal platform in a nod to Janet Jackson’s previous performances.

Lil Nas X also took the stage, debuting a live rendition of his track “Industry Baby” with co-performer Jack Harlow and a marching band before reviving the jail shower set from his music video.

Before they earned the show’s Global Icon Award, Billie Eilish introduced a head-banging performance by Foo Fighters, thanking them for “carrying the flame of rock and roll.”

Olivia Rodrigo won three honors, including Song of the Year for “Drivers License” and Best New Artist, in addition to singing pop.

"I just feel so lucky that I get to make music and do things that I enjoy as a job," said the 18-year-old, whose debut album "Sour" was a smash hit.