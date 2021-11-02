At the Ignite Conference, Microsoft Unveils Its Own Metaverse.

Microsoft said on Tuesday at their Ignite conference that they are developing on their own version of metaverse inside their Teams application, only days after Facebook rebranded as Meta and announced plans for the metaverse.

Mesh is the name Microsoft has given it, and it will be released next year, in the first part of 2022.

In an interview with The Verge, Nicole Herskowitz, general manager of Microsoft Teams, revealed, “We got hit by meeting weariness in the virtual world.” “It was difficult to keep involved and concentrated after 30 or 40 minutes in a meeting.” Together Mode, which provides a virtual live avatar to assist users engage in virtual meetings, attempts to overcome meeting fatigue. It brings coworkers together in a virtual environment, which may now be occupied in 2D or 3D virtual environments.

The 2D version will appear in virtual Zoom-style meetings, with users presenting their avatar selves rather than their real faces. In a 3D environment, Microsoft sees value in establishing a virtual reality area tailored to businesses, where they can create their own metaverse where employees can network and socialize through games or collaborate on projects using Microsoft tools.

According to Bloomberg, Microsoft Vice President Jared Spataro stated that “you could, for example, visit a Best Buy store in the metaverse,” allowing businesses to have a more personal relationship with their customers.

The 3D world will be best experienced with a VR or AR headset, but it will be available on a variety of devices.