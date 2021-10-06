At the EU Summit, the Balkans seek reassurance.

Western Balkan countries can expect reassurances but no concrete progress on their stalled bids for European Union membership when EU leaders meet Wednesday.

At a conference at Brdo castle, Slovenia, which now holds the rotating presidency of the EU, the 27-nation club is expected to discuss billions of euros in economic aid for its eastern neighbors.

Brussels is eager to demonstrate that it is still the strategic region’s best chance.

On the arduous path to membership, however, there will be no breakthroughs at the summit with the presidents of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Kosovo.

And fears are increasing that years of waiting for the EU’s doors to open in vain will drive some candidate countries closer to Russia and China.

“It’s a good moment for us to be assertive, and make clear that the European Union continues to be the region’s biggest donor,” an EU official said.

“The European Union continues to be the region’s main investor, and the European Union continues to be the closest trading partner.”

The EU’s push for enlargement – once a key policy for the bloc – has ground to a halt in recent years. Some of the wealthier members are concerned about triggering a new wave of migration, and some applicants are having difficulty completing the necessary modifications.

France, Denmark and the Netherlands initially blocked accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia in 2019.

Bulgaria has since become the main obstacle to progress, refusing to let North Macedonia start the process because of a dispute over history and language.

During a tour of the region last week, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said she hoped to see talks open with North Macedonia and Albania this year, after elections in Bulgaria.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama remarked, “We have prepared ourselves for a wedding countless times… but the guests did not come up.”

“We are no longer planning the wedding, but we are still showing our affection.”

Only after much bargaining did EU members agree to announce in a draft final statement for the summit seen by AFP that the bloc “reaffirms its commitment to the expansion process.”

Diplomats, however, rejected Slovenia’s proposal that it commit to adopting the aspirants by 2030.

As efforts to integrate the Western Balkans have stalled, the EU has grown increasingly concerned about Moscow and Beijing’s incursions, which include the shipment of millions of coronavirus vaccines to the region.

Moscow has deep cultural ties with fellow Orthodox nations such.