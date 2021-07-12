At the Cannes Film Festival, gem thieves rob a Hollywood star.

Hollywood actress Jodie Turner-Smith has succumbed to the Cannes curse, which sees jewel thieves frequent the world’s most prestigious film festival.

On Thursday, the British-born actress attended the red carpet premiere of her new film “After Yang” and donned eye-catching Gucci gold and diamond jewelry.

Her Riviera resort suite at the Marriott hotel was broken into the next morning when she was enjoying breakfast with her one-year-old kid.

On Monday, police informed AFP that they were looking into a theft of jewelry from the hotel, although it was unclear whether the jewelry was Gucci’s – which had been provided to the actress for the premiere – or the actress’s own.

When she gave a “Women in Motion” discussion at the festival Sunday, the star of “Queen & Slim” and the shows “Nightflyers” and “The Last Ship” made no mention of her loss.

“I didn’t expect I’d be spending 2.5 hours in the police station on my final day in Cannes, but here we are,” she later posted.

The 34-year-old was attending the festival for the first time.

With a member of the famed Pink Panthers gang suspected of stealing diamonds worth 103 million euros ($130 million) from the Carlton hotel in 2013, Cannes has become a notorious hunting field for international cat burglars.

A 1.6 million euro Chopard necklace was stolen at the film festival the same year, as were gems valued only slightly less.

In 2015, the cops were found inadequate once more when 17.5 million euros worth of jewelry was stolen from the Cartier shop on the Croisette only days before the festival began.

When celebrities walk the red carpet at Cannes, luxury manufacturers frequently lend their best pieces to them.

The jewelry taken from Turner-room, Smith’s according to police, was not worth the tens of thousands of euros previously estimated.

There was no trace of forced entry into her chamber, according to reports.

Turner-wedding Smith’s mother’s band was among the items seized, according to Variety, the film business bible.