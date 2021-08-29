At the BMW Championship, DeChambeau and Cantlay are tied for first place with a three-shot lead.

Bryson DeChambeau’s bid to win the BMW Championship fell apart on Saturday’s back nine, leaving the big-hitting American tied with Patrick Cantlay going into the final round.

In the second of three FedEx Cup playoff tournaments on the US PGA Tour, the leading pair had a three-shot lead over South Korean Im Sung-jae.

After a thrilling 60 on Friday, DeChambeau opened the day with a one-stroke lead and extended it to four shots after another scorching front nine that included two birdies and back-to-back eagles at the fourth and fifth holes.

However, after spinning his approach to two feet for a birdie at 11, DeChambeau paid the price for poor shots, finding the water with his second ball on the way to a bogey at the par-five 12th and dunking his tee shot on the road to a double bogey at the 13th.

He fought back a shot on the 14th, but lost it again on the 15th with a bogey.

DeChambeau made a birdie from thick rough off the tee on the par-five 16th hole after striking his second ball from the right rough to within a foot.

After Cantlay made his only bogey of the day at the 18th to cap a 66, he finished with a five-under 67 for 195, good for a share of the lead.

“I played pretty well on the front nine,” DeChambeau said, adding that his driver “just didn’t seem right” from the seventh hole on.

“However, that’s fine. He responded, “I scraped it around, got to clean up the driver from today.”

With a 16-foot eagle on the second hole, Cantlay had made early inroads on DeChambeau’s advantage. He scored a birdie at the third, but he was still two down after back-to-back birdies at 11 and 12 – a 13-footer and a tap-in –

But, as DeChambeau dropped two strokes at the 13th, Cantlay sank a 35-foot birdie putt and followed it up with a four-foot birdie at 16, keeping him in lead until his final blunder.

Cantlay explained, “It was another day on an easy, soft golf course, so you needed to score a number of birdies.” “Overall, I thought I did extremely well.

“I didn’t make a lot of errors.” I played good, didn’t putt as well as the first couple of days, but I think I hit the ball a little better. Brief News from Washington Newsday.