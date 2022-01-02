At the ATP Cup, Medvedev is stunned by Humbert.

Daniil Medvedev’s preparations for the Australian Open were thrown into disarray when he lost his first match of the season to Ugo Humbert of France on Sunday at the ATP Cup.

In Sydney, the US Open champion is leading a Russian team that has been decimated by injuries and Covid-19 as they attempt to retain the crown they won last year against Italy.

On a scorching Sydney day, however, world number two Medvedev, who won four tour-level titles in 2021, was startled by impressive 35th-ranked Ugo Humbert.

In a grueling 2hr 55min, the Frenchman came back from a set down to win 6-7 (5/7), 7-5, 7-6 (7/2) as Medvedev, red-faced from the heat, ran out of steam.

“It was a great experience.”