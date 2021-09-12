At the airport, Afghan police have resumed their work alongside Taliban fighters.

For the first time since the Islamists seized power, Afghan police at Kabul airport have returned to work, manning checkpoints alongside Taliban security, officers said Sunday.

When the Taliban overthrew the government in Kabul last month, police officers fled, frightened of what the Islamists could do.

After receiving calls from Taliban commanders, two officers stated they returned to work on Saturday.

An AFP correspondent at the airport on Sunday spotted border police officers stationed at multiple checkpoints outside the airport’s main buildings, including the domestic terminal.

“I returned to work yesterday after being ordered home for more than two weeks,” a police officer told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Another officer added, “I received a call from a top Taliban commander asking me to return.”

“It was lovely to serve again yesterday.”

The Taliban claim to have extended general amnesty to all former government employees, including the army, police, and other security forces.

Officials claim they want to merge the opposing troops, but they haven’t said how they’ll do it – or how they’ll keep a security force of 600,000 people going.

The chaotic evacuation of over 120,000 people that culminated with the withdrawal of US forces on August 30 seriously damaged Kabul airport.

With Qatari technical aid, the Taliban, who rushed into Kabul after defeating government forces on August 15, have been scrambling to reopen the capital’s airport.

The United Arab Emirates has established an air bridge to Afghanistan, with planes bringing in hundreds of tonnes of medical and food supplies.

The border police have been stationed around the airport since Saturday, according to an airport staffer who handles security for a private company.

He told AFP that they are sharing protection with the Taliban.

In recent days, Qatar Airways has operated charter flights out of Kabul, carrying largely foreigners and Afghans who were not evacuated during the evacuation.

Domestic flights were restarted by an Afghan airline last week, and Pakistan International Airlines is set to commence flights from Islamabad to Kabul in the coming days.