At Monza, Ricciardo wins, but Verstappen receives a grid penalty for the Hamilton wipe-out.

On Sunday, Daniel Ricciardo won the Italian Grand Prix, while the stewards at Monza blamed Max Verstappen for the dramatic airborne crash with Lewis Hamilton, who claimed his car’s halo safety feature “saved my neck.”

Verstappen, who leads his Mercedes opponent by five points in the Formula One standings, will serve a three-place grid penalty for his role in the terrifying collision at the Russian Grand Prix in a fortnight.

Ricciardo had snuck past pole-sitter Verstappen at the start and led nearly the entire race, with his McLaren colleague Lando Norris coming in second.

The British team had not won since 2012, and this was their first one-two result in 11 years.

When Verstappen tried to push past Hamilton on lap 26 after a pit stop, Ricciardo’s road to his first win since Monaco 2018 was aided.

However, as Verstappen’s car was pushed into the sausage kerb at the Turn One chicane, the back wheel of his rival’s Mercedes rolled over the halo protecting Hamilton’s head.

Both drivers were forced to retire after sliding into the gravel.

Hamilton expressed his gratitude by saying, “I feel quite blessed today.” “Thank you, God, for the halo that saved my life and my neck.”

“I am so grateful I am still here,” the seven-time world champion added. I consider myself really fortunate that someone was keeping an eye on me today.”

“I don’t believe I’ve ever been hit in the head by a car before, and it’s a great shock,” Hamilton added.

“We are taking risks, and it is only when you have an experience like that that you realize how delicate we all are.”

Toto Wolff, Mercedes team principal, said, “The championship has been great fun up till now, but we saw the halo save Lewis’ life today.” We don’t want anyone to get gravely injured.”

Despite the fact that Hamilton’s path forced Verstappen onto the curb, the stewards determined that the Red Bull driver had attempted the manoeuvre too late to have “the right to racing room.”

They stated Verstappen was “predominantly to blame.”

Meanwhile, Ricciardo was enjoying the sweet taste of victory by drinking champagne from his shoe on the podium, as is his custom.

“I don’t think any of us expected to be in charge from beginning to end. On Friday, there was something in me that told me something good was about to happen,” he stated. Brief News from Washington Newsday.