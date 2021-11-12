At least three people were killed when an Afghan mosque was bombed.

Officials say a bomb at a mosque in Afghanistan’s restive Nangarhar province, a hotbed of Islamic State activities, killed at least three people and injured 15 others on Friday.

The blast, for which no party has claimed responsibility, highlights one of the numerous issues facing Afghanistan’s new Taliban rule, with the UN warning that the nation is on the verge of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

It occurred during Friday prayers in the Spin Ghar district of the eastern province, close to Pakistan’s border.

“A blast occurred during Friday prayers inside a mosque in the Spin Ghar area, which I can confirm. There have been casualties and deaths “According to AFP, a Taliban official said.

A bomb appears to have been planted under a loudspeaker near the imam’s rostrum, according to Walli Mohammed, a local elder and activist.

The bomb detonated when the speaker was turned on to play the azaan, the call to begin the prayer practice, he said.

“Three people have been murdered so far, and 15 have been injured,” a doctor at the local hospital told AFP.

The local branch of the jihadist group, Islamic State-Khorasan, originally appeared in Nangarhar in 2014 and was formally recognized by the organisation’s central leadership in 2015.

The group had a small but powerful presence in Afghanistan, and it was responsible for some of the country’s bloodiest attacks in recent years, slaughtering civilians in mosques, shrines, public squares, and even hospitals.

However, due to Taliban and US-led military operations, it was unable to hold any territory in the region and suffered significant losses.

Despite the fact that both IS and the Taliban are extreme Sunni Islamist militant groups, they disagree on theology and strategy, resulting in intense warfare.

IS has claimed credit for a series of horrific attacks after the Taliban retook power in August, including one at Kabul airport as the US and other countries hurried to evacuate their citizens and Afghan allies.

13 US soldiers were among those slain, the Pentagon’s biggest single-day loss in Afghanistan since 2011.

IS attackers invaded the Kabul National Military Hospital in early November, killing at least 19 people and wounded more than 50 in one of the most recent attacks.

The Taliban face IS-K with little outside help and no access to Western military’ advanced intelligence gathering and monitoring systems.

The Taliban face IS-K with little outside help and no access to Western military' advanced intelligence gathering and monitoring systems.

Experts claim, however, that they are aware of their adversary and the region, and that they can rely on groups such as Al-Qaeda and the dreaded.