At least 8 people have died in Mexico as a result of Hurricane Grace.

At least eight people were killed as Hurricane Grace ripped across eastern Mexico on Saturday, bringing flooding, power outages, and property destruction before losing intensity over the highlands.

During the night, the storm made landfall in Mexico for the second time as a major Category Three storm near Tecolutla in the state of Veracruz, causing mudslides and substantial flooding warnings.

Fallen trees, signs, and roof panels strewn the streets of Tecolutla, which has a population of around 24,000 people.

The oceanfront restaurant of Esteban Dominguez was completely destroyed.

He said, “It took many years of labor.”

“My house was over there, but it was destroyed. He told AFP, “I’m left with no roof and no stuff.”

The streets of Xalapa, the state capital of Veracruz, were turned into murky brown rivers. Winds as up to 125 miles per hour (200 kilometers per hour) knocked out power to several residences in the area.

Governor Cuitlahuac Garcia of Veracruz said at a press conference that “unfortunately, we have seven deaths” in Xalapa and one more in Poza Rica, including youngsters.

Flooding was also recorded in sections of neighboring Tamaulipas state, and trees were felled and structures were damaged in central Mexico’s Puebla.

According to the US National Hurricane Center, Grace weakened to a tropical storm as it churned inland, with maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour (NHC).

Forecasters said the storm was 35 miles northwest of Mexico City, which had been drenched by heavy rain, and moving west at 13 mph at 1800 GMT.

The National Hurricane Center said Grace was “weakening fast over land but still bringing very heavy rains and flooding over sections of east-central Mexico.”

It was predicted that the storm would diminish to a tropical depression and vanish by early Sunday.

Residents in at-risk areas were asked to “take safety in high locations with family and in shelters,” according to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

On Friday night, he added that about 8,000 civil defense members, troops, and power board workers were ready to deal with the storm’s aftermath.

Authorities in the state of Veracruz said they had built 200 storm shelters and advised inhabitants to seek shelter in a safe location.

As the storm pounded heavy rain on the hilly terrain, Governor Garcia of Veracruz warned of the potential of flooding and mudslides.

Most routes in Veracruz, which is crisscrossed by multiple rivers, have been closed by authorities.

Workers around the coast boarded up store windows to protect them from the storm, fishermen hauled their boats ashore, and residents secured their houses after stocking up.