At least 78 people have been killed by powerful tornadoes in five US states.

Overnight, dozens of terrible storms slammed through five US states, killing more than 70 people in Kentucky, many of whom worked at a candle business, and wreaking havoc at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois.

Mayfield, in western Kentucky, was “ground zero” for the hurricane, with “huge devastation,” according to one official early Saturday.

There were entire city blocks crushed, with old houses and buildings ripped apart and twisted metal, splintered tree limbs, and masonry chunks strewn across the streets.

After traveling to Mayfield, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear remarked, “It is unimaginable — the level of devastation is unlike anything I have ever seen.” “I believe this will be the deadliest tornado system to ever hit Kentucky.” Beshear stated that the death toll in his state was already “north of 70” and could “reach 100” before the day was over. He remarked, referring to the candle factory, where a roof had collapsed: “In that facility, we’re going to lose a lot of people. It’s a life-or-death situation.” According to reports, there were roughly 30 tornadoes in the area, and at least eight people were murdered in other storm-ravaged states, including two at the Amazon site in Illinois.

A tornado “very completely wrecked” a nursing facility in Monette, Arkansas, killing at least one person, according to a county official. Another person died in a different part of the state.

According to local authorities mentioned by the national media, three people died in Tennessee, and one person died in Missouri, as the region was wracked by some of the most severe tornadoes in years.

President Joe Biden described the big storm system as a “unimaginable tragedy” for the region, promising to give all necessary federal assistance.

The American Red Cross said it was working to give relief in all five states and warned that more extreme weather was still on the way.

“It seems like a bomb went off in our neighborhood,” Mayfield resident Alex Goodman, 31, told AFP. “The wind’s and rain’s sheer intensity was amazing.” “We live in a really historic community,” she explained, “and all of our downtown history is gone.” “Our courthouse, our bank, and four old churches are all gone.” According to Beshear, the tornado that blasted through Mayfield rumbled along the ground for almost 200 miles in Kentucky and 227 miles altogether.

