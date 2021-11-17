At Least 7 States Have Detected An E. Coli Outbreak Linked To Baby Spinach.

Consumers should be aware of an E. coli outbreak connected to baby spinach that has spread across seven states in the Midwest, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The spinach in question was Josie’s Organics Baby Spinach, which was marketed in plastic clamshell containers in retailers across the country. The best-buy date is October 23, 2021.

Minnesota officials discovered E. coli in a package of leftover Josie’s Organics baby spinach at the house of a person who became ill, according to the CDC. Five other people said they ate the spinach the week before they felt sick, with one mentioning the Josie’s Organics brand.

A total of ten people have become unwell as a result of the E.coli epidemic. Two people have been admitted to the hospital.

Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, and South Dakota have all been affected by the outbreak.

The CDC is investigating whether any other items are affected as a result of the incident.

E.coli can cause diarrhea (which might be bloody), vomiting, dehydration, and a fever of more than 102°F.

The CDC advises against eating any tainted spinach and advises that it be thrown away or returned to the store where it was purchased.

According to the CDC, all surfaces and products that come into touch with the contaminated spinach should be disinfected.

The E.coli incident comes on the heels of a Salmonella outbreak that was related to onions and was probed by the CDC. A number of onion recalls have been issued by the Food and Drug Administration owing to Salmonella infection.

The Salmonella outbreak, which spanned 37 states and Puerto Rico, sickened over 800 people.