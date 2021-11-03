At Kroger, is there a Bed Bath & Beyond? The announcement of a grocery tie-up boosts the stock of a home goods retailer.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) stock was up over 50% in premarket trade on Wednesday after the home goods retailer announced a partnership with Kroger, in which it will sell certain of its products online and in the grocer’s stores beginning in early 2022.

The relationship with Kroger is part of a larger push to reach out to new customers and increase income. Bed Bath & Beyond will sell items, including some from its private-label brands.

Kroger gains additional competition as a result of the deal because it sells more than groceries, competing with Walmart and Target by selling home and baby items online and in stores.

In a statement to clients obtained by CNN, Neil Saunders, the managing director of GlobalData Retail, stated that the partnership was beneficial to both companies.

“Kroger is a significant channel for Bed Bath & Beyond, and it has the potential to bring more customers into contact with the brand. This alone will assist the corporation in resolving one of its major issues: remaining visible to consumers. “Kroger’s non-food company needs to expand beyond groceries, so the partnership with Bed Bath & Beyond makes strategic sense,” Saunders wrote.

Bed Bath & Beyond also announced the launch of a third-party marketplace online, where it will “grow its offering of important products from a highly curated selection of third-party brand partners” at the same time as the Kroger deal.

According to CNN, after the revelation on Tuesday, Bed Bath & Beyond’s shares had risen by approximately 80% by Wednesday morning.

According to CNN, Bed Bath & Beyond’s stock has experienced a wild swing over the previous few months as it has been viewed as a meme-stock with backing from Reddit users.

However, Bed Bath & Beyond is not alone in collaborating with other businesses in order to draw more customers to its locations. Target has recently teamed with Ulta, Disney, and Apple to offer pop-up shops in its locations, while Kohl’s has joined with Sephora for in-store shops, and Walmart has partnered with Gap to sell home items on its online.

Bed Bath & Beyond also said that by the end of fiscal 2021, it expects to complete a $1 billion share repurchase program.

Bed Bath & Beyond was trading at $25.84 in premarket hours on Wednesday, up $9.09, or 54.27 percent.