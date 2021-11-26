At Karnak Temple in Egypt, the Pharaonic ‘Rams Road’ is revealed.

In a grandiose night-time event at Karnak Temple in archaeologically rich Luxor, Egypt unveiled a road lined with hundreds of ram-headed sphinx statues dating back more than 3,000 years.

In a magnificent night-time ceremony, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and a host of senior officials officially opened the sandstone-paved path connecting the temples of Karnak and Luxor in the heart of the southern Nile metropolis, dubbed the “Rams Road.”

The route is about three kilometers (two miles) long and is known in Egyptian mythology as “The Path of God.”

It is flanked on both sides by statues that had been buried for ages beneath desert sands before being resurrected and repaired for display in recent years by Egyptologists in the nation.

The ram is a representation of Amun, the ancient Egyptian god.

Karnak Temple was devoted to Amun-Ra, an ancient Sun god, and was built between 2,000 and 4,000 years ago. It has a total size of more than 100 hectares (250 acres).

Luxor Temple was built by Amenhotep III 3,400 years ago and has been used as a place of religious worship by ancient Egyptians, Christian Copts, and later Muslims.

Egypt’s tourism and antiquities ministry has pledged to promote the Arab world’s most populous country’s status as “an open air museum” in order to make it a popular tourist destination.

Egypt’s tourist industry employs two million people and accounts for more than ten percent of the country’s GDP.

However, political upheaval following the 2011 revolution, various terror incidents, and, most recently, the coronavirus outbreak have all harmed it in recent years.

In April, a march through Cairo’s streets carried the mummified bones of 22 pharaohs, complete with a 21-cannon salute to the newly opened National Museum of Egyptian Civilisation.

The Grand Egyptian Museum, which will be opened near the Giza pyramids in Cairo in the coming months, will be another new showpiece for the country.