At Kabul Airport, Afghanistan installs an anti-missile system.

As the Taliban carried on with a blazing attack across the country, Afghan authorities announced Sunday they had deployed an anti-missile system at Kabul airport to intercept incoming rockets.

Even as the insurgents claim to control 85 percent of the country, Washington and its allies are set to end their military mission in Afghanistan at the end of next month – a claim that cannot be independently verified and is disputed by the government – the US and its allies are set to end their military mission in Afghanistan at the end of next month.

With NATO seeking to secure a critical evacuation route to the outside world for foreign diplomats and aid workers, the Islamic fundamentalist group’s swift gains in recent weeks have prompted concerns about the security of the city and its airport.

The newly installed air defense system has been active in Kabul since 2:00 a.m. Sunday, according to a statement from the interior ministry. “The technology has shown to be effective in deterring rocket and missile assaults around the world.”

Tariq Arian, a spokesperson for the interior ministry, told AFP that it had been put at the airport, but officials didn’t say what kind of device it was or who installed it.

However, Ajmal Omar Shinwari, a spokesman for the Afghan security forces, stated the equipment was provided by “our foreign partners.”

“The technology is quite difficult. For the time being, our foreign allies are running it while we strive to build up the capability to use it,” he explained.

The Taliban have fired rockets and mortars against government soldiers across the countryside on a regular basis, and the jihadist Islamic State group (IS) is planning similar attacks on the city in 2020.

IS also claimed credit for a rocket attack on Bagram Air Post, the country’s largest US military base, which was recently handed over to Afghan forces.

According to a foreign security official and media reports, the US military has installed multiple C-RAMs (Counter Rocket, Artillery, and Mortar Systems) across its sites, including at Bagram, to destroy incoming rockets targeting the facilities.

Cameras built within the C-RAMS detect approaching rockets and inform local forces.

“The Taliban do not have any organized capacity,” a foreign security official said, “but they have proved that they can launch modified rockets from vehicles and cause fear, especially if they are aimed at an airport.”

When US and NATO soldiers leave Kabul airport next month, Turkey has agreed to provide security.

On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Turkey and the US had reached an agreement on the “scope” of how the airport will be operated under Turkish administration. Brief News from Washington Newsday.