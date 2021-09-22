At his trial in France, Carlos the Jackal asks for a shorter sentence.

Carlos the Jackal, the mastermind behind some of the world’s most heinous terror attacks in the 1970s and 1980s, will seek to have one of his three life sentences commuted in a trial that begins in Paris on Wednesday.

Since his arrest in Sudan in 1994 after two decades on the run, the 71-year-old Venezuelan guerrilla, whose true name is Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, has been held in France.

In 2018, a left-winger who battled alongside radicalized Palestinians, Germany’s Red Army Faction, and the Japanese Red Army told a French appeals court, “I am a professional revolutionary; revolution is my work.”

A lower court had sentenced him to a third life sentence a year before for a grenade attack on a supermarket in the French capital that killed two people and injured 34 others in 1974.

In 2019, France’s highest court of appeal affirmed his murder conviction but ordered a new trial to reassess his sentence, stating he shouldn’t have been convicted of both carrying and using a grenade because it amounted to being convicted twice for the same crime.

The trial will take three days to complete.

Carlos has always denied any involvement in the attack on the Publicis Drugstore in Saint-Germain-des-Pres, on Paris’s Left Bank.

After the bombing, no DNA evidence or fingerprints were found, but a former comrade-in-arms tied Carlos to the attack, which police suspect was carried out to pressure France into releasing a Japanese terrorist who was imprisoned.

Carlos is also serving a life sentence for the 1975 murders of two French police officers and a police informer, as well as a series of explosions in Paris and Marseille that killed 11 people and injured dozens more in 1982 and 1983.

After spearheading an audacious attack on an OPEC oil cartel conference in Vienna in 1975, he became one of the world’s most sought persons.

Carlos and five other gunmen kidnapped 11 oil ministers as well as dozens of others.

Three individuals were slain before Austrian officials agreed to provide Carlos and his gang with a plane to fly them to Algiers with roughly 40 captives, who were ultimately released in exchange for a large ransom.