At Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex crimes trial, the final accuser takes the stand.

A woman testified Friday in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial that the British socialite groped her breasts during a massage at the late American financier Jeffrey Epstein’s New Mexico property.

Annie Farmer, the only one of the four accusers who testified under her own name, stated that she was 16 at the time.

Farmer, 42, is anticipated to be the last complainant to testify in Maxwell’s 59-year-old trial.

Maxwell is accused of grooming teenage females to be exploited by her long-time partner Epstein, who committed suicide while awaiting prosecution two years ago.

She has pleaded not guilty to six counts of luring and transporting juveniles for the purpose of sexual activity.

Farmer first met Epstein on a trip to New York to see her sister Maria, who was 25 at the time and worked for Epstein.

In December 1995, she claimed, Epstein bought her a commercial aircraft ticket to see Maria in Manhattan and expressed interest in assisting her with her studies.

She claimed she saw him twice, the first at his Manhattan mansion and the second at his Brooklyn apartment. Farmer described him as “extremely pleasant and down to earth.”

Before the sisters went to watch “Phantom of the Opera,” she said they shared champagne.

Later, she added, the three of them went to the movies, and Epstein sat between the two sisters.

According to Farmer, Epstein reached over and began “caringssing” her hand, foot, and leg at some time.

“I was taken aback and was nervous and anxious,” she explained. “I couldn’t eat anything because I was ill to my stomach.” Farmer claimed she didn’t notify Maria because she was concerned about her sister’s job security.

Farmer claimed that she was invited to go to Epstein’s New Mexico property by herself in April 1996 to be with him and Maxwell.

She stated that she “did not want to be alone with him,” but she believed that because Maxwell was his loving partner, he would behave differently than before.

She said that staying with them “made me feel special.”

Maxwell was “extremely gregarious, conversational, and engaging with me,” according to Farmer.

They went shopping, she added, and she bought cowboy boots.

Farmer said she “thought things would be different this time because Maxwell was there” when they went to the movies later that weekend.

But, she claimed, Epstein began stroking her again, this time in a “blatant” and “throughout the video” manner.

Maxwell allegedly asked Farmer to give Epstein a foot massage at one time, according to Farmer.

“I was quite uneasy,” she admitted.

Farmer explained. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.